Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Just one month away from when his murder trial is set to begin, an additional motion was filed in the case of David Anthony Burns, 46, of Boyce.

Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Her body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas. Detectives said she was strangled and believe that her body was wrapped in her comforter and then dumped in Texas.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Rapides Parish Judge Mary Doggett admitted into evidence a 404(B) motion filed by the prosecution, which included a photo of Coco’s home and a photo of her socked feet. The defense gave no objection to the motion.

Doggett noted for the record that the motion alleges a sexual relationship between Coco and Burns, and evidence would be allowed in if properly introduced during the trial.

The motion claims that information provided in discovery “proves that the defendant was having a sexual relationship with the victim at the time of her disappearance despite the fact that he was dating the victim’s sister.”

It goes on to suggest that the relationship is relevant to showing the motive Burns had to kill Coco, suggesting he was a spurned lover based on the position her body was found in.

Prior to the admittance of the 404(B) motion, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office believed Burns, who was indicted in April 2021, killed Coco during an attempted simple robbery, but it was not his intent to kill her.

Burns’ trial is set to begin on Oct. 24. He is represented by public defender Christopher LaCour, and Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland is prosecuting the case for the State.

