4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday evening.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy died in a farm accident in a rural area of Wisconsin Wednesday night, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the child was hit and run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on the farm.

A skid steer is a piece of construction equipment primarily used for digging, lifting and moving materials around a site.

First responders provided emergency medical care, but the boy died from his injuries at the scene.

The death is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

Latest News

College student aid enrollment starts October 1
Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
James Turner, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Quick-draw competition between friends leaves 1 dead, deputies say
Paragon Casino in Marksville, La.
‘Scary Movie Fest’ at Paragon Casino Resort