Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - This weekend is the Battle of NSU: Northwestern State vs Nicholls State University. The Demons are coming off a much-needed win against Lamar University and Nicholls is still searching for its first win.

Demons’ Head Coach Brad Laird said there are a few key components that will be needed Saturday to come out on top.

“Start fast, I mean that is the thing, if you look over now, for the last four games it is something we struggle with,” said Laird. “Execution in all three faces, being able to do it for sixty minutes, the turnover margin is another we talked about. We have to protect the football, and we have to be able to create takeaways, and penalties. We had nine penalties last week, some critical penalties, one where a touchdown was called back.”

Demons’ quarterback Zach Clement went 28-for-49 last Saturday with a career-high of 366 passing yards and is looking to keep moving the tempo offensively, but this game is always a tough one for the Demons. However, they are ready to take back the trophy as they are at home for the second weekend.

“You have to get ready, you got to focus. Just make sure the team is ready for the challenge,” said Clement. “It is different because we are fighting for who is the real NSU, definitely want to take that trophy back.”

“The last two meetings we played against Nicholls we have not won. I know everyone is looking forward to getting that trophy,” said Jared Pedraza, Demons’ linebacker. “The mindset is the same thing, just trying to win and get better every day.”

The Purple Swarm has shown up in ways they have not at the start of the season, and many are saying their mindset going into every game has changed.

“Schematically not so much different, kind of doing the same thing, but in terms of the mindset, the approach in practice and the approach in games are different,” said Pedraza. “Coach talks to us, making sure we are ready, players holding each other accountable. It translated onto the field. We are coming together. We were a part for the first couple of games, and we are coming together now. Honestly, if we just be one of eleven and do our job, everything will take care of itself. "

The Demons will be in Turpin Stadium Saturday afternoon with two things on their mind, going 2-0 in the conference and proving who the real NSU is.

