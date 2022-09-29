Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. (Source: WPLG)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway.

The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland.

The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up to the causeway’s second bridge.

Ian made landfall Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

It weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday.

Ian is expected to have dropped 12-30 inches of rain across central Florida.

The Sanibel Island Causeway has been wrecked by Hurricane Ian. (Source: WBBH/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
A Fort Myers, Florida local news station, WINK, had to stop broadcasting after water flooded...
Fort Myers newsroom evacuated due to flooding
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Ginni Thomas arrives to meet with Jan. 6 panel
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21 at the Federal Reserve...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel