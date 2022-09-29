Gridiron goes ‘NUTS’ for the annual Buckeye Squirrel Bowl!

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If there is one tradition in Central Louisiana that just seems to make sense, it is Buckeye’s annual Thursday night Squirrel Bowl.

“This is what high school football is all about,” said Buckeye Head Football Coach Ben McLaughlin.

On the eve of squirrel hunting season, which opens up on the first day of October, Buckeye fans dress in all camo while going nuts over a chance to bring back home the Squirrel Bowl Trophy.

“I watched it as a junior high kid, and I always couldn’t wait to participate in all that,” said Buckeye Senior Brandon Hornsby. “Even though I always squirrel hunt, I was ready to play for that Thursday night game.”

The other half of the tradition is that the students skip school on the Friday following the game to go squirrel hunting.

Usually, the Panthers are preparing to serve up their opponents underneath the lights, but in Week 5, some players might be focussing on serving up some squirrels to eat instead.

Buckeye’s Jacob Dryden explained just how he prepares for the season.

“What I do is I hang them up in this holder I got, and I clip it on their feet,” said Dryden. “I cut around the neck and pull the fur off, and I just cut them open and get all the guts out. I cut the head off and they’re good.”

Buckeye will be taking on Grant, with the winner getting bragging rights and good luck on their morning hunt.

