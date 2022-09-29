It’s all about the speed: Avoyelles’ Decareyn Sampson ran for 5TDs and 257 yards against Bunkie

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles’ Decareyn Sampson rushed for five touchdowns and 257 yards last Friday against Bunkie.

“My speed really sets me apart. As soon as I hit the sideline, I just leave everybody,” said Sampson.

Once he finds a hole in the defense, no one can catch him. In just four games, Sampson has 778 yards on the season, as he leads the team with 11 rushing touchdowns.

“I just go score whenever I get the chance,” said Sampson. “I have to get my blocks to develop.”

Sampson suffered a broken ankle last season in Week 10, which cost him to miss the playoffs but that turned into motivation this season.

“Since I couldn’t finish last season, I have to do it this season, and I have to go,” said Sampson. “Once Coach Boone gives me the ball, he tells me to go score. So, I am going to go score for him.”

Sampson may only be a junior, but his best friend and quarterback, Nick Casugay, said his determination makes the difference as he plays on both sides of the ball.

“He tries his hardest on the field and off the field,” said Casugay. “He is overall a good person, so he deserves it. He sets an example, even though he doesn’t really talk a lot. He is not good at talking, but he does set the example. He tells us when you mess up, you have to come back better, don’t let it put you down. In school, he makes good grades, so that is also a good example.”

As one of the Mustangs’ weapons on offense, Coach Andy Boone said he always has high expectations for Decareyn.

“He is here on time, he works hard and he always has a good attitude. That is a big thing right there, a good attitude,” said Coach Boone. “He is smart, a very smart football player and has a high IQ. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but when he does, it means something. When you see some of the things he is doing, he is taking the coaching well, just the little tips I am giving him. You see it on the field, and he will score, and he will come by and say, ‘I got you, coach.’ He trusts me, and we have a big trust between us. It is exciting. I think he is going to break 2,000 yards this year easily.”

Decareyn Sampson continues to be a key weapon on the Mustangs’ offense week in and week out.

