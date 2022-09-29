Mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl overdose death indicted for murder

Court documents show Whitney Ard is being indicted on a single count of second-degree murder.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother arrested in the overdose death of her young child has been formally charged with murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury, court documents show.

Whitney Ard, 28, was indicted for second-degree murder on Thursday, Sept. 29, in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of Mitchell Robinson III, 2, the document indicates. Ard was initially arrested on a charge of negligent homicide.

RELATED STORIES
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death
Judge revokes bond of mom arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death
Mother blamed in toddler’s overdose death will remain jailed
Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
Drug bust nets 3 arrests - seizure of 2 lbs. of fentanyl, 18 lbs. of meth, & other drugs

A coroner’s report revealed Mitchell died from acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.

A trial date has not been set. Ard remains jailed without bond.

It was learned the incident was neither the child’s first time being exposed to drugs nor the mother’s first run-in with the law for drug possession.

Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson(Facebook)

Emergency responders rushed Robinson from his home to the hospital on Sunday, June 26, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the arrest documents, the toddler had been previously taken to the hospital twice this year showing signs of an overdose and he was treated with Narcan both times before being released back into the mother’s custody.

Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has launched an internal investigation to understand how Robinson’s past suspected overdoses didn’t raise flags with investigators, and whether that oversight led to his death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

Latest News

RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary
Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Paragon Casino in Marksville, La.
‘Scary Movie Fest’ at Paragon Casino Resort
Kaylee Brittain and Joseph Albert Phillips
VPSO looking for runaway teen from Evans
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages