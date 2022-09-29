Nine dogs rescued after falling ceiling tile alerts resident of house fire

The home was considered a total loss.
The home was considered a total loss.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A falling ceiling tile informed a woman that the house she was living in, along with nine dogs, caught fire overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews are working to investigate the cause of a fire at a home located in the 1800 block of N. Pamela Drive, near N. Sherwood Forest Drive.

Firefighters say the resident stated she was watching television around midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, when a ceiling tile fell alerting her of the fire in the attic.

The woman was able to escape unharmed before fire crews arrived.

Officials added firefighters arrived on scene and began to put the fire out. They were able to save nine dogs that were in the home at the time.

The attic was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The home was considered a total loss, according to BRFD.

No injuries were reported.

BRPD, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business

Latest News

Check out today's Pledge Kids from Mabel Brasher Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/29/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Mabel Brasher Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/29/2022
9/29/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/29/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Kenny Wayne Smith Jr.
Natchitoches police identify second suspect for homicide on Saida Street
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls