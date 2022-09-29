RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened in the Indian Hills Road area in Forest Hill.

According to the victims, their camp had been burglarized sometime between August and September. The suspect(s) made a forced entry through a window and a rear door.

Stolen items from the camp include several televisions, a gaming system with assorted games, power tools, game cameras and a vintage, late 1930s model 25-cent slot machine, all valued at around $10,000.

If you have any information on this incident, please call RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

*Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. We never want your name. We just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.*

