RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened in the Indian Hills Road area in Forest Hill.

According to the victims, their camp had been burglarized sometime between August and September. The suspect(s) made a forced entry through a window and a rear door.

Stolen items from the camp include several televisions, a gaming system with assorted games, power tools, game cameras and a vintage, late 1930s model 25-cent slot machine, all valued at around $10,000.

If you have any information on this incident, please call RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

