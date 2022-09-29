VPSO looking for runaway teen from Evans

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans, who is believed to be in the company of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville.

Brittain left her home sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. She may be traveling with Phillips on a black Honda motorcycle.

If you have any information on the location of Brittain or Phillips, you are asked to call VPSO at 337-238-1311.

