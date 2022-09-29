VPSO looking for runaway teen from Evans

Kaylee Brittain and Joseph Albert Phillips
Kaylee Brittain and Joseph Albert Phillips(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans, who is believed to be in the company of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville.

Brittain left her home sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. She may be traveling with Phillips on a black Honda motorcycle.

If you have any information on the location of Brittain or Phillips, you are asked to call VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

Latest News

Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Paragon Casino in Marksville, La.
‘Scary Movie Fest’ at Paragon Casino Resort
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast