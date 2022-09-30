Cleco contractor crews assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

The following has been provided by Cleco:

Earlier this week, Cleco released over 100 contractors to assist various electric utilities in Florida with Hurricane Ian storm recovery efforts.

According to meteorologists, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Reports indicate that by Wednesday night, more than two million customers were without power across the state.

“The crews we released are contractors who work solely for Cleco and help us year-round, as well as during storms,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “We understand from experience the tremendous task ahead of all the electric utilities in Florida, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

In 2020 and 2021, Cleco experienced a total of six major storms – Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida and Winter Storms Uri and Viola.

