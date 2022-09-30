“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found.

Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was the last time she spoke to her son. Simon told her that he was heading towards Canon Street. Four days later on March 17, after not hearing back from Simon, Dupas reported her son missing.

“I kept calling him, and he wouldn’t answer,” said Dupas. “I said something has to be wrong because I talk to him two to three times a day.”

Law enforcement said Simon was last seen on March 15 at 5 a.m. on Canon Street. In the six months since Simon’s disappearance, the case has been turned over to multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Mansura and Marksville Police Departments. The case has now been handed over to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

APSO said they have received information that Simon was likely the victim of a violent crime. In an interview with News Channel 5, Dupas did suggest that what happened to her son could be drug-related.

“All I do is cry every day,” said Dupas. “Every day I cry because of my baby, because I can’t find him.”

An emotional Dupas said she has not heard any update in her son’s case in over four months and feels left in the dark by law enforcement. She is pleading with APSO to do more to help find Simon to bring her closure.

“I want them to find out who did this to my baby,” said Dupas. “I want them to do their job because they are not doing it.”

APSO reported that they are following up with any lead they receive. Anyone with information pertaining to Simon’s disappearance or crimes committed against Simon is asked to contact APSO at (318) 253-4000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.