Grant wins the Squirrel Bowl, defeats Buckeye 31-14
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars started off squirrel hunting season with a win Thursday night in the Squirrel Bowl against Buckeye 31-14.
The Cougars’ defense helped out the offense tonight scoring twice on a scoop and score from Hunter Nelson and a 4th quarter pick-six by Isiah McKenny.
Grant advances to 4-1 on the season while Buckeye drops to 2-3.
