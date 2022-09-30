Grant wins the Squirrel Bowl, defeats Buckeye 31-14

Domangue has the highlights from tonight's Squirrel Bowl matchup between Grant and Buckeye.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars started off squirrel hunting season with a win Thursday night in the Squirrel Bowl against Buckeye 31-14.

The Cougars’ defense helped out the offense tonight scoring twice on a scoop and score from Hunter Nelson and a 4th quarter pick-six by Isiah McKenny.

Grant advances to 4-1 on the season while Buckeye drops to 2-3.

