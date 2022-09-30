KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 5 Matchups around Cenla

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heading into Week 5, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon made up some ground in the weekly Bulletin Material pick ‘em segment, but Mary Margaret Ellison still holds a two-game lead.

Currently, Dylan and Elijah are tied with an 11-8 record, and Mary Margaret leads the way with a 13-8 record.

In Week 5, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in our Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Tioga vs Jena:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 35-32
  • Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 32-24
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 28-24

Lafayette Christian vs Avoyelles:

  • Dylan’s Pick: LCA 56-44
  • Elijah’s Pick: LCA 50-32
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: 56-16

Leesville vs Opelousas:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Opelousas 32-28
  • Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 28-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 28-24

Nat Central vs Airline:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Nat Central 28-12
  • Elijah’s Pick: Airline 22-6
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Nat Central 35-7

Winnfield vs Bunkie:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Winnfield 24-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Winnfield 28-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Winnfield 35-21

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Student arrested for social media threats directed at Rapides High School
Source: RPSO
Prosecutors allege Timothy Teasley killed store clerk for reporting girlfriend for shoplifting
RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary
Kaylee Brittain and Joseph Albert Phillips
VPSO looking for runaway teen from Evans
Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim

Latest News

Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London
Kareem Gaines (4) flexes after scoring a rushing TD in 31-14 win over Buckeye
Grant wins the Squirrel Bowl, defeats Buckeye 31-14
Grant vs Buckeye: Squirrel Bowl Recap
Tioga vs Jena voted Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week
Tioga vs Jena voted MedExpress Week 5 Game of the Week