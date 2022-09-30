KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 5 Matchups around Cenla
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heading into Week 5, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon made up some ground in the weekly Bulletin Material pick ‘em segment, but Mary Margaret Ellison still holds a two-game lead.
Currently, Dylan and Elijah are tied with an 11-8 record, and Mary Margaret leads the way with a 13-8 record.
In Week 5, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in our Bulletin Material.
MedExpress Game of the Week: Tioga vs Jena:
- Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 35-32
- Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 32-24
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 28-24
Lafayette Christian vs Avoyelles:
- Dylan’s Pick: LCA 56-44
- Elijah’s Pick: LCA 50-32
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: 56-16
Leesville vs Opelousas:
- Dylan’s Pick: Opelousas 32-28
- Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 28-14
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 28-24
Nat Central vs Airline:
- Dylan’s Pick: Nat Central 28-12
- Elijah’s Pick: Airline 22-6
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Nat Central 35-7
Winnfield vs Bunkie:
- Dylan’s Pick: Winnfield 24-20
- Elijah’s Pick: Winnfield 28-14
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Winnfield 35-21
