KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 5 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heading into Week 5, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon made up some ground in the weekly Bulletin Material pick ‘em segment, but Mary Margaret Ellison still holds a two-game lead.

Currently, Dylan and Elijah are tied with an 11-8 record, and Mary Margaret leads the way with a 13-8 record.

In Week 5, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in our Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Tioga vs Jena:

Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 35-32

Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 32-24

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 28-24

Lafayette Christian vs Avoyelles:

Dylan’s Pick: LCA 56-44

Elijah’s Pick: LCA 50-32

Mary Margaret’s Pick: 56-16

Leesville vs Opelousas:

Dylan’s Pick: Opelousas 32-28

Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 28-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 28-24

Nat Central vs Airline:

Dylan’s Pick: Nat Central 28-12

Elijah’s Pick: Airline 22-6

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Nat Central 35-7

Winnfield vs Bunkie:

Dylan’s Pick: Winnfield 24-20

Elijah’s Pick: Winnfield 28-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Winnfield 35-21

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.