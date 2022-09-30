Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: RPSO
Prosecutors allege Timothy Teasley killed store clerk for reporting girlfriend for shoplifting
Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Kaylee Brittain and Joseph Albert Phillips
VPSO looking for runaway teen from Evans
RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Mabel Brasher Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/30/2022
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on Hurricane Ian response