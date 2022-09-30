Northwood-Lena Homecoming King gives crown to student with special needs

LENA, La. (KALB) - A Northwood-Lena football player gave up his homecoming crown to his long-time friend with special needs.

During homecoming week at the school, Matthew Ryder, a Gator football player, was chosen as the school’s Homecoming King.

However, he chose to give his crown and title to Isiah Price, a senior at Northwood-Lena with special needs. Ryder and Price have been long-time friends and classmates and he wanted to share the spotlight with someone else.

