Northwood-Lena Homecoming King gives crown to student with special needs

Matthew Ryder (left) gives Homecoming King crown to friend with special needs Isiah Price (right)
Matthew Ryder (left) gives Homecoming King crown to friend with special needs Isiah Price (right)(Kim Beebe Ryder)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LENA, La. (KALB) - A Northwood-Lena football player gave up his homecoming crown to his long-time friend with special needs.

During homecoming week at the school, Matthew Ryder, a Gator football player, was chosen as the school’s Homecoming King.

However, he chose to give his crown and title to Isiah Price, a senior at Northwood-Lena with special needs. Ryder and Price have been long-time friends and classmates and he wanted to share the spotlight with someone else.

Watch the special moment unfold here:

