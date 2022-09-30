Student arrested for social media threats directed at Rapides High School

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning, the Deputy SRO and school administrators at Rapides High School were made aware of threats of violence spread on social media directed at the school.

When the suspect arrived at school, they were placed under arrest and issued a juvenile citation, then released to their parents.

There were no weapons or suspicious packages located and normal operations resumed at Rapides High School.

RPSO said the incident is still under investigation.

We reached out the Rapides Parish School Board about the incident. Here’s what they said:

“The Rapides Parish School District is aware of the threat that was given towards Rapides High School within the last 24 hours. As a district, we are relentlessly committed to the safety of our students and faculty and the security of our school buildings. With this commitment, the district has policies and procedures in place to ensure that everyone within our schools is safe from any danger. We are thankful that the school administration, the school resource officer, and local law enforcement worked tirelessly together to keep the students and faculty of Rapides High safe from the threat.”

