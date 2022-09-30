Student arrested for social media threats directed at Rapides High School

(MGN / Pixabay)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning, the Deputy SRO and school administrators at Rapides High School were made aware of threats of violence spread on social media directed at the school.

When the suspect arrived at school, they were placed under arrest and issued a juvenile citation, then released to their parents.

There were no weapons or suspicious packages located and normal operations resumed at Rapides High School.

RPSO said the incident is still under investigation.

We reached out the Rapides Parish School Board about the incident. Here’s what they said:

