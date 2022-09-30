Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive.

Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy.

Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of Deville, was charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, criminal conspiracy and a contempt of court warrant.

