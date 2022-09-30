Tioga vs Jena voted MedExpress Week 5 Game of the Week

JENA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana rivalry will be renewed in Week 5 for the MedExpress Game of the Week when Tioga travels to Jena.

The records on paper likely won’t determine what is expected to be a close defensive football game on Friday night.

Tioga (4-0) is coming off their best offensive performance since 2008 after a 60-13 rout over Marksville. On the other side of the field Friday night will be the Giants in search of their first win of the season. Jena (0-4) has had two of its game decided by one possession.

This will be the fourth straight season these two schools will square off. Tioga has won two of the last three matchups, but the Giants currently have the last laugh after winning last year’s game on the road 14-7.

