Tioga vs Jena voted MedExpress Week 5 Game of the Week

Tioga vs Jena voted Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week
Tioga vs Jena voted Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana rivalry will be renewed in Week 5 for the MedExpress Game of the Week when Tioga travels to Jena.

The records on paper likely won’t determine what is expected to be a close defensive football game on Friday night.

Tioga (4-0) is coming off their best offensive performance since 2008 after a 60-13 rout over Marksville. On the other side of the field Friday night will be the Giants in search of their first win of the season. Jena (0-4) has had two of its game decided by one possession.

This will be the fourth straight season these two schools will square off. Tioga has won two of the last three matchups, but the Giants currently have the last laugh after winning last year’s game on the road 14-7.

Full highlights from the MedExpress Game of the Week can only be seen on the 5th Quarter Friday night on KALB.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

Latest News

It’s all about the speed: Avoyelles’ Decareyn Sampson ran for 5TDs and 257 yards against Bunkie
Decareyn Sampson - ACA Athlete of the Week
Squirrel Bowl Trophy
Gridiron goes ‘NUTS’ for the annual Buckeye Squirrel Bowl!
Gridiron goes ‘NUTS’ for the annual Buckeye Squirrel Bowl!