Verdict: Timothy Teasley ruled guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish Jury has found Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Teasley had no reaction when the verdict was read. It took the jury about an hour to reach their verdict. Teasley was charged with February 14, 2017, deadly shooting of Thair Zidan, a clerk at Chi-Town Gas and Grocery on Third Street in Alexandria. The attempted second-degree murder charged was for a co-worker of Zidan’s who Teasley shot at but missed. Prosecutors said Teasley shot Zidan because two weeks prior Zidan reported Teasley’s girlfriend for shoplifting.

He pleaded “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Two psychiatrists offered differing opinions on his condition. One believed he was schizophrenic and the other said he had an “anti-social personality disorder” but was adamant that he knew right from wrong.

Teasley will be sentenced on October 17.

This is a developing story.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.