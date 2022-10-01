2022 5th Quarter Week 5

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the fifth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville10Jonesboro-Hodge20
Green Oaks8ASH66
Nat Central0Airline46

4A Scores

Leesville20Opelousas56
NorthsidePeabody

3A Scores

Grant31Buckeye14
Block12Bolton60
Marksville14DeRidder61
Tioga6Jena22
Winnfield23Bunkie14

2A Scores

Menard0Opelousas Catholic48
DeQuincy10Rosepine54
Lafayette Christian48Avoyelles28
Lake Arthur67Pickering38
St. Edmund12Oakdale48
Lakeview36Delta Charter30

1A Scores

LaSalle8Delhi Charter53
North Central36Northwood-Lena0
Montgomery6Beekman Charter37

