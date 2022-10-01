2022 5th Quarter Week 5

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the fifth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville 10 Jonesboro-Hodge 20 Green Oaks 8 ASH 66 Nat Central 0 Airline 46

4A Scores

Leesville 20 Opelousas 56 Northside Peabody

3A Scores

Grant 31 Buckeye 14 Block 12 Bolton 60 Marksville 14 DeRidder 61 Tioga 6 Jena 22 Winnfield 23 Bunkie 14

2A Scores

Menard 0 Opelousas Catholic 48 DeQuincy 10 Rosepine 54 Lafayette Christian 48 Avoyelles 28 Lake Arthur 67 Pickering 38 St. Edmund 12 Oakdale 48 Lakeview 36 Delta Charter 30

1A Scores

LaSalle 8 Delhi Charter 53 North Central 36 Northwood-Lena 0 Montgomery 6 Beekman Charter 37

