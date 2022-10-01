2022 5th Quarter Week 5

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the fifth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Pineville
|10
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|20
|Green Oaks
|8
|ASH
|66
|Nat Central
|0
|Airline
|46
4A Scores
|Leesville
|20
|Opelousas
|56
|Northside
|Peabody
3A Scores
|Grant
|31
|Buckeye
|14
|Block
|12
|Bolton
|60
|Marksville
|14
|DeRidder
|61
|Tioga
|6
|Jena
|22
|Winnfield
|23
|Bunkie
|14
2A Scores
|Menard
|0
|Opelousas Catholic
|48
|DeQuincy
|10
|Rosepine
|54
|Lafayette Christian
|48
|Avoyelles
|28
|Lake Arthur
|67
|Pickering
|38
|St. Edmund
|12
|Oakdale
|48
|Lakeview
|36
|Delta Charter
|30
1A Scores
|LaSalle
|8
|Delhi Charter
|53
|North Central
|36
|Northwood-Lena
|0
|Montgomery
|6
|Beekman Charter
|37
