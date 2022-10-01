MedExpress Game of the Week 5 Recap: Coach Roark talks about the 22-6 victory against Tioga
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants came into the matchup winless, ready to play against the undefeated Tioga Indians.
Jena pulled off the upset beating the Indians 22-6 in the MedExpress Game of the Week.
The KALB Sports Team caught up with Jena’s Head Coach Jay Roark after the game.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.