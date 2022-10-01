MedExpress Game of the Week 5 Recap: Coach Roark talks about the 22-6 victory against Tioga

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants came into the matchup winless, ready to play against the undefeated Tioga Indians.

Jena pulled off the upset beating the Indians 22-6 in the MedExpress Game of the Week.

The KALB Sports Team caught up with Jena’s Head Coach Jay Roark after the game.

