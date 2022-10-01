Reminder: September is Sepsis Awareness Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Since 2011, the Center for Disease Control has used the month of September to educate the public about Sepsis, a life-threatening infection.

Sepsis is your body’s lethal reaction to infection. It causes your body to attack its own organs, leading to shock, multi-organ failure and, in many cases, death.

Recent studies show that up to 80 percent of Sepsis fatalities could be prevented with rapid evaluation and treatment. Experts say, for every hour treatment is delayed, the risk of death increases by eight percent. Therefore, educating the public is essential to saving lives.

Christina Blackmon, a Registered Nurse at Rapides Regional Medical Center, wants the public to know just how deadly the infection can be.

“I can tell you that Sepsis is the third leading cause of death in the United States. It kills over 270,000 people a year. That is like one person every two minutes if you look at the statistics. In the hospital setting, it is also the number one leading cause of death.”

Those at higher risk for Sepsis include people with weakened immune systems, infants and children, elderly people, people with chronic illnesses and those who suffer severe burns or physical trauma. Patients who develop and survive Sepsis have an increased risk of complications and death later, and they face higher healthcare costs and longer treatment.

For more information on Sepsis, or if you want to help spread the message, visit the Sepsis Alliance website.

