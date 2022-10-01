Rosepine’s Grant Ducote breaks school record for career rushing yards

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine running back Grant Ducote has made a habit of racking up big games in the backfield.

Last season as a junior, Ducote broke out for 2,015 yards and 35 touchdowns, and he’s on pace to have another big season his senior year. In the Eagles’ Week 5 win against DeQuincy, Ducote broke the school record for career rushing yards on a long TD run.

The recent LSUE baseball commit can still get in down on the gridiron.

