Rosepine’s Grant Ducote breaks school record for career rushing yards

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine running back Grant Ducote has made a habit of racking up big games in the backfield.

Last season as a junior, Ducote broke out for 2,015 yards and 35 touchdowns, and he’s on pace to have another big season his senior year. In the Eagles’ Week 5 win against DeQuincy, Ducote broke the school record for career rushing yards on a long TD run.

The recent LSUE baseball commit can still get in down on the gridiron.

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at LSUE. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, family, and friends for all of the support through the years. #geauxbengals @AlanOrgain @CoachJeffWillis pic.twitter.com/ljmoALVryt — Grant Ducote (@DucoteGrant) September 28, 2022

