Vote for your Week 5 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What’s a better way to celebrate homecoming week for most of our local high school football teams tonight, than with some top plays from around the area in Week 5.

This week’s nominees for our Southern Air Cool Plays of the Week consist of toe-tapping touchdowns, carrying defenders into the endzone, and a record-setting touchdown run.

Vote in the poll below. The winner will be announced Sunday on Sportsnite.

