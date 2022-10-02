Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that another arrest has been made in relation to false threats made against students at Rapides High School.

On Friday, Sept. 30, RPSO arrested one juvenile student who was issued a citation, but upon further investigation believed that another student was the source of the hoax threats.

RPSO investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the second juvenile student’s phone. During the phone search, deputies were able to find evidence to suggest the student was in fact the original source of the threats.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of terrorizing and one count of obstruction of justice.

RPSO investigators are confident that the threats made toward Rapides High School were nothing more than a hoax.

