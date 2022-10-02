Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School

Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that another arrest has been made in relation to false threats made against students at Rapides High School.

On Friday, Sept. 30, RPSO arrested one juvenile student who was issued a citation, but upon further investigation believed that another student was the source of the hoax threats.

RPSO investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the second juvenile student’s phone. During the phone search, deputies were able to find evidence to suggest the student was in fact the original source of the threats.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of terrorizing and one count of obstruction of justice.

RPSO investigators are confident that the threats made toward Rapides High School were nothing more than a hoax.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 5 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
Left to right: Timothy Teasley and Thair Zidan
Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder
Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
RPSO declares social media threats directed at Rapides High School a hoax
2022 5th Quarter Week 5

Latest News

The organization accepted everything from food, pet food, diapers, tarps, and clothing - trying...
Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana sends supplies to Florida, Hurricane Ian victims
NSU beats Nicholls State for the first time since 2016
NSU beats Nicholls State for the first time since 2016
Alexandria Zoo turns 100
Alexandria Zoo turns 100
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast