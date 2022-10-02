Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana sends supplies to Florida, Hurricane Ian victims

The organization accepted everything from food, pet food, diapers, tarps, and clothing - trying...
The organization accepted everything from food, pet food, diapers, tarps, and clothing - trying to fill three trailers to be sent to Florida.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana organized a donation event, gathering supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The organization accepted everything from food, pet food, diapers, tarps and clothing - trying to fill three trailers to be sent to Florida.

The donations will be distributed by the Catholic Diocese in Venice, St. Petersburg, Orlando and St. Augustine. Father John Brocato, Executive Director of CCCL, said Floridians have been quick to help Louisiana recover from hurricanes in the past, and it’s our turn to help them.

“The catholic charities of Florida, all the catholic charities agencies in Florida, sent people in response to Hurricane Laura and other hurricanes that have been around and came through,” said Father Brocato. “They sent volunteers to help clean up after downed trees and powerlines, so it’s our turn, it’s our turn to help out.”

If you missed the donation event but want to send a monetary donation, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 5 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
Left to right: Timothy Teasley and Thair Zidan
Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder
Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
RPSO declares social media threats directed at Rapides High School a hoax
2022 5th Quarter Week 5

Latest News

Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School
NSU beats Nicholls State for the first time since 2016
NSU beats Nicholls State for the first time since 2016
Alexandria Zoo turns 100
Alexandria Zoo turns 100
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast