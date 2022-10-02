Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana sends supplies to Florida, Hurricane Ian victims

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana organized a donation event, gathering supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The organization accepted everything from food, pet food, diapers, tarps and clothing - trying to fill three trailers to be sent to Florida.

The donations will be distributed by the Catholic Diocese in Venice, St. Petersburg, Orlando and St. Augustine. Father John Brocato, Executive Director of CCCL, said Floridians have been quick to help Louisiana recover from hurricanes in the past, and it’s our turn to help them.

“The catholic charities of Florida, all the catholic charities agencies in Florida, sent people in response to Hurricane Laura and other hurricanes that have been around and came through,” said Father Brocato. “They sent volunteers to help clean up after downed trees and powerlines, so it’s our turn, it’s our turn to help out.”

If you missed the donation event but want to send a monetary donation, CLICK HERE.

