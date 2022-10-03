Burn ban issued for Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish is officially under a burn ban until further notice.

The Rapides Parish Police Jury released the following statement:

“I, Craig Smith, President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, because of extremely dry conditions, respectfully requests the residents of Rapides Parish to refrain from any type of burning. This burn ban will be effective today, October 3, 2022, and remain in effect until further notice. Any further information that is required, please contact the Rapides Parish Police Jury at (318) 473-6660.”

