Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit continues streak of arrests

Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has made yet another arrest of a convicted sex offender.

On Sept. 29, 2022, CPSO began an investigation into convicted sex offender, Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La., for not registering as a sex offender, as required by law.

After Cummings was arrested, detectives found he had possibly been having lewd conversations with a 13-year-old via social media, CPSO said in a Facebook post.

Detectives said they found seven active social media and dating apps that Cummings was illegally using.

Cummings has been charged with seven counts of illegal use of social network site.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding Cummings can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-3525 or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

