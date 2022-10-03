Disney channels restored on Dish, Sling

FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on...
FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on the satellite service Dish Network and Sling, its streaming service.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney announced that its channels have been restored to Dish Network and Sling TV customers following a weekend blackout as the two sides work toward a deal.

Disney said in a statement that a “handshake agreement” was in place, and channels including the ESPN and FX networks are back as they work to finalize the deal. Dish also announced they had been restored in a tweet early Monday.

Dish previously said its contract with Disney ended Sept. 30 and accused it of walking away from negotiations.

Customers awoke Saturday to find the channels had gone black overnight on the satellite provider and Sling, its streaming service.

The blackout affected roughly 10 million subscribers. Eight medium and large TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, had lost access to their ABC channel as well.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by either side.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Left to right: Timothy Teasley and Thair Zidan
Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 5 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Latest News

Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies; she turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit