Friendship House Adult Day Care set to close on Oct. 15

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friendship House Adult Day Care Services has announced it will close its doors on Oct. 15.

Friendship House is the only adult day care facility in all of Region Six, which includes Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn Parishes.

Officials at the Friendship House said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the facility to close, and when it reopened, many of the participants did not return. During the 54-week closure, nine Friendship House participants passed away, two moved out of state for additional caregiver support and two did not re-enroll.

Funding for the Friendship House has also been on a steady decline and the facility has been having difficulties filling mandatory staff positions.

The building that the Friendship House is located in is owned by Rapides Regional Medical Center, which is itself majority-owned by HCA Healthcare. Friendship House officials say they were notified by HCA that the rent would increase by 55% in 2023, and that was not financially possible for Friendship House to pay.

Friendship House released this statement regarding its closure:

Friendship House has provided quality Adult Day Health Care in a home-like setting in Central Louisiana for forty years. In that time there have been many changes in our community and in the way people receive health care services. We have found that it is no longer feasible to operate Friendship House and are closing our doors on October 15, 2022. We greatly appreciate the support we have received over the years and will miss the participants and their families. Saying goodbye is not easy for us and we did not come to this decision easily. Thank you and farewell.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.