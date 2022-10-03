Kelly recaps LSU win over Auburn; previews home matchup against Vols

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s 21-17 victory over Auburn and previewed the upcoming matchup against Tennessee.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s 21-17 victory over Auburn and previewed the upcoming matchup against Tennessee.

LSU is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. It is the first time the Tigers have been ranked this season.

“Heart and fight will not win the games we’ll play over the next month or so,” said Kelly.

“We can’t throw for 85 yards, with the talent we have, and beat the top 10 teams in the country,” he added.

Kelly said defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise against Auburn on the opening kickoff. He added Banks could be out five or six weeks.

LSU will host Tennessee in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The SEC also announced LSU will face Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN on Saturday, Oct. 15.

