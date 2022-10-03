Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen

Joseph Albert Phillips
Joseph Albert Phillips(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville.

He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans.

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School
Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

Latest News

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
Friendship House Adult Day Care set to close on Oct. 15
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick