Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches teen was killed Sunday in a fatal crash on Posey Road.

Louisiana State Police said a 14-year-old was driving a Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on October 2 on Posey Road, when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Robert Lewis, 16, was a passenger of the UTV. He was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and was thrown from the vehicle. Lewis was pronounced dead a a local hospital.

The 14-year-old driver, who was also not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, had minor injuries.

