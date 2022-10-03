Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches teen was killed Sunday in a fatal crash on Posey Road.

Louisiana State Police said a 14-year-old was driving a Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on October 2 on Posey Road, when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Robert Lewis, 16, was a passenger of the UTV. He was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and was thrown from the vehicle. Lewis was pronounced dead a a local hospital.

The 14-year-old driver, who was also not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, had minor injuries.

