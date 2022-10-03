Tunica Biloxi Tribe regains ownership of Ancestral Lands

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana has regained ownership of land that holds significant cultural value for the Tribe’s community.

The Tunica Biloxi Tribe and the City of Marksville recently signed an agreement, transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tribe.

The park is the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica Biloxi citizens that once inhabited the area.

It is estimated that this land has not been in the possession of a Native American nation since the early 1800s.

“Healing can occur with our families and we can start telling the stories of our ancestors, making sure their descendants know who they were, what their journey was and know that this started as part of a journey, as a day on our destiny, a Tunica Biloxi destiny,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica Biloxi Tribe. “One of the things that is most important to us is the sacrifices that each and everyone made.”

This project will also benefit the Tribe’s museum-focused tourism campaign and generate employment opportunities for tribal citizens and the surrounding community while bringing awareness to the Tribe’s history.

The Tunica Biloxi Tribe will restore the historic state park so they can continue to generate awareness of the storied history of the Tribe.

