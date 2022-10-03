Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. - On Oct. 1, at approximately 6 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches that claimed the life of 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard.

The initial investigation revealed that Bernard was traveling north on I-49 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle traveled off the roadway and entered the median, before striking a guardrail and overturning. Bernard was ejected from the vehicle.

Bernard, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A passenger in the vehicle, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

