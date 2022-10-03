Will Kenny Rachal’s reinstatement at APD affect other officers’ rank, pay?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the next Alexandria City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, the council will be asking for a report related to Kenny Rachel, the Alexandria Police Lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but recently had his job reinstated.

On the council agenda, the specific line item says, “related to the effect of a police officer winning his appeal and returning to work at the same rank as when he was terminated.” It points specifically to how others could be affected by Rachal’s re-entry into the department so that other officers’ rank and pay are not affected.

Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria called a “personnel matter.” KALB learned that the personnel matter the city referred to was a verbal altercation between Rachal and a subordinate. The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board found while discipline was warranted, the penalty given by the city to be terminated was excessive.

The city council wants to know at the next meeting how Rachal’s reinstatement affects other officers currently in those positions previously held by Rachal. Upon reinstatement, Rachal gets his job back from when he was fired, which was the rank of lieutenant. The council is asking if any officer or officers would be dropped down a rank in this process, which in turn could reduce their pay and benefits.

There is also the issue of how much money Rachal is owed in back pay from the City of Alexandria after getting his job back. As of right now, KALB has been told that the amount of back pay owed to Rachal is still being calculated, but it includes salary, retirement benefits and perhaps health benefits, which will come directly out of the taxpayers’ wallets.

News Channel 5 is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as they come.

