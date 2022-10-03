Woman charged with attempted murder and castration of boy, police say

Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.
Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.(Wilson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina woman is accused of kidnapping, castrating and attempting to kill a boy she knew, according to officials.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Bracey Byrd was arrested on Friday for attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury.

WITN reports that Byrd was given a $2 million secured bond.

On Thursday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was told about a case of possible child abuse by the Wilson County Department of Social Services.

The Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department reported that a boy was brought to them with third-degree burns. The staff determined the boy’s wounds did not seem to be self-inflicted, and that he had other injuries to his body. He was taken to the burn center for treatment.

Deputies said the additional injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back, and genital area. Some of the boy’s injuries did not seem to have been current and were in the process of healing when the boy was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

Byrd and the victim knew each other, the sheriff’s office says. To protect the case, the sheriff’s office said no other details will be released.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash
Left to right: Timothy Teasley and Thair Zidan
Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
The cross at Belin UMC in Murrells Inlet stood strong and survived the hurricane-force winds...
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key