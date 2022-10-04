2022 5th Quarter Week 6

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the sixth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Ruston 48 ASH 23 Pineville 0 West Monroe 54 Benton 62 Nat Central 15

4A Scores

Leesville 41 Washington Marion 18 Pine Prairie 6 Tioga 40 Franklin Parish 42 Grant 20 Peabody 0 Neville 53

3A Scores

Bolton 27 Buckeye 40 Bunkie 18 Caldwell Parish 43 Jena 42 Marksville 6

2A Scores

Avoyelles 68 Oakdale 34 Pickering 0 Menard 51 Rosepine 42 Logansport 22 Many 61 Mansfield 18 Winnfield 54 Lakeview 20

1A Scores

Montgomery 20 Northwood-Lena 46 St. Mary’s 56 LaSalle 8 Block 24 Sicily Island 36

