2022 5th Quarter Week 6

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the sixth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Ruston
|48
|ASH
|23
|Pineville
|0
|West Monroe
|54
|Benton
|62
|Nat Central
|15
4A Scores
|Leesville
|41
|Washington Marion
|18
|Pine Prairie
|6
|Tioga
|40
|Franklin Parish
|42
|Grant
|20
|Peabody
|0
|Neville
|53
3A Scores
|Bolton
|27
|Buckeye
|40
|Bunkie
|18
|Caldwell Parish
|43
|Jena
|42
|Marksville
|6
2A Scores
|Avoyelles
|68
|Oakdale
|34
|Pickering
|0
|Menard
|51
|Rosepine
|42
|Logansport
|22
|Many
|61
|Mansfield
|18
|Winnfield
|54
|Lakeview
|20
1A Scores
|Montgomery
|20
|Northwood-Lena
|46
|St. Mary’s
|56
|LaSalle
|8
|Block
|24
|Sicily Island
|36
