2022 5th Quarter Week 6

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the sixth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Ruston48ASH23
Pineville0West Monroe54
Benton62Nat Central15

4A Scores

Leesville41Washington Marion18
Pine Prairie6Tioga40
Franklin Parish42Grant20
Peabody0Neville53

3A Scores

Bolton27Buckeye40
Bunkie18Caldwell Parish43
Jena42Marksville6

2A Scores

Avoyelles68Oakdale34
Pickering0Menard51
Rosepine42Logansport22
Many61Mansfield18
Winnfield54Lakeview20

1A Scores

Montgomery20Northwood-Lena46
St. Mary’s56LaSalle8
Block24Sicily Island36

