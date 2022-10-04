Alabama redistricting case could impact Louisiana

(KALB) - A group of Alabama voters has made its case to the Supreme Court, saying Black voters are not properly represented in the state while the state argues its map is constitutional. The outcome of the higher court’s decision could affect Louisiana’s voting maps as well. Political Analyst Greg LaRose takes a closer look at the possible impact.

