Alabama redistricting case could impact Louisiana

By Alena Noakes
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - A group of Alabama voters has made its case to the Supreme Court, saying Black voters are not properly represented in the state while the state argues its map is constitutional. The outcome of the higher court’s decision could affect Louisiana’s voting maps as well. Political Analyst Greg LaRose takes a closer look at the possible impact.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash
Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School

Latest News

Political Analyst Greg LaRose
Alabama redistricting could impact Louisiana
Chris Mathews – Golden Shield Winner
Brandon Francisco
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty in 2018 attempted second-degree murder case
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty to attempted 2nd-degree murder