Antonio named SLC, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Two weeks, two wins, two straight individual awards for a Northwestern State offensive player.

Wide receiver Javon Antonio was named both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a dominating performance in NSU’s 36-33 comeback victory against Nicholls this past Saturday.

A redshirt junior from LaPlace and East St. John High School, Antonio produced his second straight game with nine catches, at least 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores came in the final 1:34 of the game as the Demons erased a 12-point deficit in an 89-second span.

Antonio’s 27-yard touchdown grab pulled Northwestern State within five points and his 3-yard score with 9 seconds left and ensuing 2-point conversion catch capped the Demons’ first win against Nicholls since 2015.

A week after quarterback Zachary Clement was named LSWA Offensive Player of the Week, Antonio became the first Demon to earn the Southland’s weekly offensive award this season after collecting nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The first individual award of Antonio’s career made the Hinds Community College product the first Demon named SLC Offensive Player of the Week since quarterback Bryce Rivers on April 12, 2021.

Through five games, Antonio leads the Demons in receptions (33), receiving yards (367) and receiving touchdowns (4). He is the Southland Conference leader in receptions per game (6.6) and ranks 18th nationally in receiving touchdowns and 38th in receiving yards per game at 73.4.

The Demons return to action Oct. 8 when they travel to Charleston, Illinois, to face Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. with streaming video available on ESPN3.

