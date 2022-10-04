Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

FILE: Bolton High School
FILE: Bolton High School(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating.

Law enforcement shared that this is NOT a school threat situation.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash
Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen

Latest News

Check out today's Lunch Kid from Buckeye Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/4/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Buckeye Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/4/2022
10/4/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
10/4/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
RPSB details response to school threats amid parents’ concerns over Rapides High case