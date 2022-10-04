Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating.
Law enforcement shared that this is NOT a school threat situation.
We will provide more updates as they become available.
