Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating.

Law enforcement shared that this is NOT a school threat situation.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

