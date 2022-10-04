Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 6, discuss upcoming matchups
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first half of the high school football season is over, but for most of our teams, district play starts in Week 6.
To get ready for district play, KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below.
Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard
Coach Brian Williams - Montgomery
Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s
Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena
Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga
Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville
Coach Thomas Bachman - Alexandria Senior High
Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye
