Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a short time this month

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time this month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 12 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s Joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain is bringing it back this month in honor of National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School

Latest News

Chris Mathews – Golden Shield Winner
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Brandon Francisco
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty in 2018 attempted second-degree murder case
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty to attempted 2nd-degree murder
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial