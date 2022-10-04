Fired LSU Foundation staff member arrested on child porn charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A staff member of the LSU Foundation was arrested on several charges, including child pornography, impersonation, and animal abuse on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

A spokesman with the university confirmed Chase Kojis, the LSU Foundation facilities coordinator, was fired from his position following his off-campus arrest by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Kojis (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Arrest reports show a search warrant at his home led to the discovery of child porn images and photos of sexual abuse of an animal. Authorities said the pictures were found in a hidden photo album on Kojis’ cell phone.

Investigators said he also impersonated a woman on a blog site and messaged about inappropriate sexual contact with children.

According to LSU, Kojis’s employment was “immediately terminated” due to the “egregiously unacceptable nature of the charges.

Officials added the acts in question are not believed to have occurred on campus and the LSU Police Department currently has no involvement in the case.

This is a developing story. More details will be added throughout the day.

