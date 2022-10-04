RPSB to vote on new hair dress code policy

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will vote on a new dress code policy at tonight’s meeting that would protect students with natural or cultural hair.

The new policy states that:

“The school board shall not exclude a student on account of a natural, protective or cultural hairstyle. Natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle shall include, but is not limited to, afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.”

Many schools across the country are adopting similar policies to protect students from discrimination based on their hair.

We will have more after the meeting this evening.

