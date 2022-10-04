Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen scooter.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) - A deputy in Nevada is helping spread some positivity in the community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Shipton recently responded to a call in Sun Valley, outside of the Reno area, regarding a high school freshman who had his scooter stolen.

The student reportedly told the deputy that he had been bullied and harassed at school before having his scooter taken.

Authorities said Shipton empathized with the boy’s story and helped replace the stolen item.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shipton purchased a new scooter and brought it to the high schooler’s home to show him the world isn’t as negative as it sometimes seems.

Officials thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

