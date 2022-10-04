Truck loses load of tires; lanes blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 split
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several lanes of I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 split are blocked after a truck lost its load of tires.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic cameras showed about a dozen tires scattered across the roadway.
CORRECTION: The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-10 East at I-10/110 due to a spilled load. Congestion has reached La 1.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 4, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
