West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The West Louisiana Forestry Festival will be kicking off on Oct. 5, 2022.

The festival will run through Oct. 9.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Kids 5 and under as well as law enforcement, first responders, and active military as well as their families will be admitted for free.

The event will be at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds at 276 H M Stevens Blvd. in Leesville.

Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 5

There will be free admission for senior citizens on this day.

There will also be 2-for-1 admission prices for everyone else.

9:00 a.m. - Senior Citizens can arrive early at the auditorium

11:30 a.m. - Senor citizen lunch provided by Sheriff Craft and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

4 p.m. - Fair opens

10 p.m. - Fair closes

Thursday, Oct. 6

There will be a military ID special for half-off 30 tickets.

4 p.m. - Fair opens and the rodeo parade begins downtown.

7:30 p.m. - Leesville Lions Club LRCA Rodeo and Big Dog Bull Roping Contest.

10 p.m. - Fair closes.

Friday, Oct. 7

There will be free admission for all K-12 students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. - Fair opens with 4-H Pet Show in the Livestock Barn

11 a.m. - Rabbit Show in the Livestock Barn

1 p.m. - 4-H Cornhole Contest in the Livestock Barn

7:30 p.m. - Leesville Lions Club LRCA Rodeo

10 p.m. - Fair closes

Saturday, Oct. 8

10 a.m. - 4-H Livestock Show in the Livestock Barn

11 a.m. - 4-H Poultry Show in the Livestock Barn

12 p.m. - Fair opens

7:15 p.m. - Parade of Champions in the Rodeo Arena

7:30 p.m. - Leesville Lions Club LRCA Rodeo and Big Dog Bull Roping Contest finals.

10 p.m. - Fair closes

Sunday, Oct. 9

1 p.m. - Fair opens

6 p.m. - Festival, Fair, and Carnival end.

