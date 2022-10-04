Wondering why your electricity bill is so high?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Are you concerned about your utility bill, or wondering why your bills have been so high?

Tonight is the last of two power-hour listening sessions hosted by Logan Burke of the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

The sessions allow residents to talk more about energy affordability and what has caused the recent surge in utility prices. Attendees can also register to vote just ahead of the November elections.

The event takes place tonight at the Martin Community Center, which is located on Mill Street in Alexandria. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will last an hour.

